BUSINESS UPDATES: Rambo Total Pest Control; Second Gear Sports

RAMBO TOTAL PEST CONTROL: This longtime WSB sponsor is still operating, as this is considered an “essential” service, and they’re offering a discount:

We are offering a special discount to all clients (25%), as well as an extra special discount (50%) to all front-line healthcare workers and first responders. Here is more information on that. Maybe some folks in West Seattle who are stuck at home with their ants could use a 25% savings to help out right now? ‘Tis the season for Odorous House Ants!

SECOND GEAR SPORTS: The Morgan Junction sports consignment shop is among the retail outlets that have gone online:

In light of the mandatory order, Second Gear Sports is closed, but pivoted to a new webstore. Not everything is online, but the store phone is forwarded to Mark’s cell so he will answer and can check inventory if you are looking for something you don’t see. Sporting goods are great to add to your Easter basket, such as team gear (baseball, soccer, etc.) or bikes (Striders, many sizes of new/used 20”, new 24”), bike accessories (baskets, bells, water cages), etc. Mark is doing no-contact delivery for free. If you need something and you don’t see it, call him. Whether on the phone or via Facetime/Zoom, Mark provides expert consultation on helmet fittings, deciding on the right bike, right gear… anything you need. And he’s glad to explain why a price is what it is—all records of fair used and new pricing go along with each item. Appreciate you reading, and all of your support always.

