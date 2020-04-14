BUSINESS UPDATE: Emmick Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services

We’re continuing to publish updates about how local businesses are operating these days. This morning, from longtime WSB sponsor Emmick Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services:

Funeral Homes, Cemeteries, and Crematories have been deemed “essential workforces” by

Gov. Inslee.

Although, we are adjusting how we make and arrange for our services: We decided to temporarily stop meeting in-person with people back on March 13th.

We can facilitate funeral & cremation arrangements by mail, e-mail, phone, and/or fax. We are still available and able to bring people’s loved ones into our care. Funeral services are very limited at this time, if occurring at all, but it fluctuates day to day, it seems. Some cemeteries aren’t allowing people to be present for a service; other cemeteries are allowing only immediate family members.

We are doing all that we can do to help our community to the absolute best of our ability, and we appreciate the understanding, patience, compassion, and kindness we have received from the Families we serve.