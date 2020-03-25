You’re making history. Here’s how to help chronicle it

(WSB file photo)

From the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, which is headquartered at Alki’s landmark Log House Museum:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is requesting your help to document history as it unfolds.

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society realizes that we are living through an historic event. In an effort to document the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our community, we are collecting diary entries from residents of the Duwamish Peninsula. How has COVID-19 influenced your life and that of the community in which we live? Consider submitting an entry to help future historians understand how the COVID-19 pandemic influenced life in Southwest Seattle.

Visit to share your experience (here).

Or go directly to the form (here).