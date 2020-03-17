HISTORY: What the Log House Museum can offer you even though it’s closed

(WSB file photo)

We’re living through history now. But even with a scary present and uncertain future, you might be able to take some time to learn more about our area’s past. From the Southwest Seattle Historical Society:

While the Log House Museum is closed to the public during this time, they are dedicated to bringing historic content to the community in new ways. Here are a few offerings the museum has made available, with much more to come!

First, they have put their most recent exhibit, “Between the Lines: The Power and Parallels of the West Seattle Annexation” online. You can click through the exhibit content here.

For parents and teachers in need of educational content, the activity book Welcome to the Green Land is free for download here.

The museum is participating in the #museumalphabet challenge with other museums across the globe, featuring a collection item for each letter. You can follow along on their Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter page. Be sure to follow them as they have more content, including some special videos, planned for the coming weeks.

Your support is crucial to the Historical Society now more than ever. If you are interested in supporting the Historical Society’s mission during the temporary closure of the Log House Museum, please consider donating or becoming a member today!