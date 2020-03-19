With ridership dramatically down, Metro plans temporary service cuts

Under the pre-virus plan, Metro‘s spring service change would be happening this weekend. Instead, the transit system is planning a more drastic change – service cuts starting Monday (March 23rd), because of a sharp drop in ridership with so many people working from hom. In the announcement, Metro said, “Some bus routes will not operate and nearly all routes will see individual trip cancelations. … We do not make these decisions lightly and have designed the reductions to maintain some service on as many routes as possible.” The specifics are to be announced “by Friday.”