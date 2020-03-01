Options for March’s first West Seattle Sunday

Thanks to David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network for that (long-lens) photo of a harbor seal they’ve been watching over this weekend. And now: Welcome to a brand-new month – one week to Daylight Saving Time, and 18 days until spring! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, today’s highlights:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES CONTINUE: First weekend continues. Find your nearest cookie sellers here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, see what’s fresh at the year-round market in the street in the heart of The Junction. CCalifornia SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

IT’S HISTORIC: See what’s old and new at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum, open noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

RUN CLUB: Meet up with fellow runners at Ounces in North Delridge and head on out! Noon. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SIGNMAKING FOR THE MARCH: 1-3 pm, you’re invited to Admiral Congregational Church to make signs for next Sunday’s Womxn’s March. (4320 SW Hill)

SPEND THE AFTERNOON AT PUGET RIDGE EDIBLE PARK: 2-6 pm, come see and help:

As usual the first Sundays of the month, March-October, we invite the greater community and PREP family to join us in a celebration of nature and our methods of permaculture techniques and learning opportunities. March is the time to really get going on the cold-loving plants before it is too warm to enjoy them. Planting beds are being prepared for direct sowing and seedling plantings. Come see how to turn “overwhelming” invasive growth into a fertile and abundant food oasis.

(18th/Brandon)

CLASSIC NOVELS/MOVIES BOOK CLUB: Talk about “Emma”! 2 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers with Dr. Julia Douthwaite Viglione – more info here. (6040 California SW)

CAMP SECOND CHANCE UPDATES/CONCERNS: That’s what the tiny-house encampment‘s Community Advisory Committee meeting is all about, and everyone’s welcome. In the community room on the east side of Arrowhead Gardens. (9220 2nd SW()

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS IN 30 MINUTES: Alice Kuder‘s quick workshop might be the most valuable half-hour you’ve spent all week – month – year. At West Seattle Coworking. (6040 California SW)

‘THE BOOK CLUB PLAY’: Third performance for Twelfth Night Productions‘ play. The summary: “Loads of laughter and literature collide in this smart hit comedy about books and the people who love them.” 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. Tickets here or at the box office. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Mr. Primitive, Benny Lee, Joy Taeko and Alexis at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 3-5 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)