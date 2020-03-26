TRAFFIC/TRANSIT: Thursday watch, day 3 of West Seattle Bridge closure

5:31 AM: The high-level West Seattle Bridge remains closed until further notice. Here’s our latest report, from a Wednesday night SDOT interview.

Here’s the camera view::

Next, the low bridge – SDOT says police will be stationed by it during “peak periods” but there will not be “checkpoints” – they ask that you not use it unless you’re transit, freight, emergency response, or working on Harbor Island.

You can use the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) instead – that’s also how to get to I-5.

Or, you can cross the Duwamish River on the South Park Bridge (map).

Metro routes are affected, too – check yours here (and remember the new Reduced Schedule also applies). Taking the Water Taxi? Here’s the schedule (the WT, like Metro, is currently free). Let us know what you’re seeing on your alternate commute – comment, or text (not while at the wheel!) 206-293-6302.