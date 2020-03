(WSB photo)

12:41 PM: A big response for a crash at 16th/Roxbury – reported as a vehicle into a building – roads are being blocked; avoid the area.

12:57 PM: This is on 16th a short distance north of Roxbury – we’ve added a photo. Firefighters tell us at the scene that one female victim has been taken to the hospital.

1:08 PM: Another angle above, this time a photo from SFD. They say the victim is in serious condition.