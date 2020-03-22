THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Gatewood adventures continue

(Texted from California/Southern)

We were SO close. Got multiple reports of The West Seattle Turkey in Gatewood again today, in one instance just a block from WSB HQ. After 11 months of writing about it, maybe it’ll visit us, we thought.

(From Debby on SW Holden)

Alas, no. But enjoy these reader photos anyway.

(From Mike at 44th/Southern)

And let us know if YOU see it!

(From Long Bach Nguyen, seen near California/Kenyon)

As noted the other day, The Turkey was first seen in SW West Seattle last April but has spent most of its time in southeast Admiral/Belvidere since then … until now.