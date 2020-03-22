West Seattle, Washington

23 Monday

46℉

THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Gatewood adventures continue

March 22, 2020 8:32 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Gatewood | West Seattle news | Wildlife

(Texted from California/Southern)

We were SO close. Got multiple reports of The West Seattle Turkey in Gatewood again today, in one instance just a block from WSB HQ. After 11 months of writing about it, maybe it’ll visit us, we thought.

(From Debby on SW Holden)

Alas, no. But enjoy these reader photos anyway.

(From Mike at 44th/Southern)

And let us know if YOU see it!

(From Long Bach Nguyen, seen near California/Kenyon)

As noted the other day, The Turkey was first seen in SW West Seattle last April but has spent most of its time in southeast Admiral/Belvidere since then … until now.

Share This

3 Replies to "THE WEST SEATTLE TURKEY: Gatewood adventures continue"

  • miws March 22, 2020 (8:38 pm)
    Reply

    WSB, Maybe looking for you so you can interview them? 😉 —Mike

  • miws March 22, 2020 (8:39 pm)
    Reply

    Migrating south for the Spring! — Mike

  • Ruckus March 22, 2020 (9:27 pm)
    Reply

    My eyes may be playing tricks, but these seem to be two different birds. One is lighter, the other darker. Unless she’s just changing outfits. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.