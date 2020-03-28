West Seattle, Washington

29 Sunday

POEM: ‘Life As I Know It …’

March 28, 2020 4:16 pm
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

This unusual time has inspired many to create art – visual art, musical art, written art, and more. This example of the latter was sent by Michelle, written by her 75-year-old mom, who has been “sheltering in place” with her dad at their West Seattle home for two weeks now:

Life as I know it…

by Marjorie Laughlin

Life as I know it…has changed
yesterday…
achy muscles, fever meant the flu
today…
possible infection with COVID- 19

yesterday…
Parkinson’s at 75 meant living with…
today…
a risk factor for coronavirus

yesterday…
staying home
today…
sheltering in place

yesterday…
a step back from the sidewalk
an act of courtesy
today…
an act of social distancing

yesterday….
drive-thru meant fast food
today…
coronavirus testing

yesterday…
the bell curve diagram
today…
flatten the curve-
a chance to defeat the-
deadly virus.

