POEM: ‘Life As I Know It …’

This unusual time has inspired many to create art – visual art, musical art, written art, and more. This example of the latter was sent by Michelle, written by her 75-year-old mom, who has been “sheltering in place” with her dad at their West Seattle home for two weeks now:
Life as I know it…
by Marjorie Laughlin
Life as I know it…has changed
yesterday…
achy muscles, fever meant the flu
today…
possible infection with COVID- 19
yesterday…
Parkinson’s at 75 meant living with…
today…
a risk factor for coronavirus
yesterday…
staying home
today…
sheltering in place
yesterday…
a step back from the sidewalk
an act of courtesy
today…
an act of social distancing
yesterday….
drive-thru meant fast food
today…
coronavirus testing
yesterday…
the bell curve diagram
today…
flatten the curve-
a chance to defeat the-
deadly virus.
