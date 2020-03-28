POEM: ‘Life As I Know It …’

This unusual time has inspired many to create art – visual art, musical art, written art, and more. This example of the latter was sent by Michelle, written by her 75-year-old mom, who has been “sheltering in place” with her dad at their West Seattle home for two weeks now:

Life as I know it…

by Marjorie Laughlin

Life as I know it…has changed

yesterday…

achy muscles, fever meant the flu

today…

possible infection with COVID- 19

yesterday…

Parkinson’s at 75 meant living with…

today…

a risk factor for coronavirus

yesterday…

staying home

today…

sheltering in place

yesterday…

a step back from the sidewalk

an act of courtesy

today…

an act of social distancing

yesterday….

drive-thru meant fast food

today…

coronavirus testing

yesterday…

the bell curve diagram

today…

flatten the curve-

a chance to defeat the-

deadly virus.