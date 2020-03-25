PARKING AT PARKS: Clarifying the closures

(WSB photo, midday today)

Though the city’s announcement Tuesday of closed parking lots at parks only mentioned eight “destination parks” including Lincoln Park and Alki (which doesn’t have a standalone lot), readers noticed others closed off – like Seacrest (above) and Don Armeni Boat Ramp (below).

(Tuesday photo by David Hutchinson)

We followed up today via the city’s Emergency Operations Center, which is fielding all media questIons related to the COVID-19 response. The reply: “Only the lots of the eight parks mentioned in the news release will be closed to help reduce crowds. . At Alki, the lots at Seacrest (take-out at Marination Ma Kai and dropoff at Water Taxi is still accessible) and Don Aremni (we are looking to reopen a portion to keep the boat launch operating) were closed to have the same result at this park.”