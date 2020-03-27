CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: South Delridge stabbing

Last night we briefly mentioned a reported stabbing in the 9200 block of 17th SW. No other details were available at the time but today we’ve obtained the police report. According to the report, it started with a 911 call about “people fighting with knives.” Arriving officers found a man with what the report describes as a deep, 3-inch long wound on his upper left rib cage. He told them he was awakened by his roommate reporting someone was “attacking” his car, parked near 17th/Cambridge. The victim said he went out to check and found someone kicking the car, so he grabbed a small rock and confronted the person, who then pulled out a “7- to 8-inch-long knife” and “started swinging it.” The victim ran back to his apartment, where he discovered he was wounded. Before medics took him to Harborview, he told police he recognized the suspect from social media, though that didn’t pan out. Meantime, a witness told officers that the stabbing suspect had been doing driving stunts – speeding and then slamming on the brakes – in a black SUV, before getting out to key and kick the victim’s car. He was described as Hispanic, about 50 years old, wearing a red T-shirt, blue jeans, and a hat.