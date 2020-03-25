CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 3/25 roundup

Many days, this roundup is mostly a recap. Tonight, some new news too, so read all the way through:

WEST SEATTLE’S CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES: Yes, as some commenters pointed out, this only counts those who have been tested. But so far, that remains the only benchmark we have. So, with that in mind, the newly launched King County data dashboard shows 51 confirmed cases – out of 555 people who have test results – in the five zip codes that comprise West Seattle (98146 also goes beyond city limits).

NEWEST KING COUHTY NUMBERS: Today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release has a slogan (“Stand Together, Stay Apart”) as well as the numbers:

Public Health—Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/24/20. 1,359 confirmed positive cases (up 82 from yesterday) 100 confirmed deaths (up 6 from yesterday) Important note: With the launch of the new data dashboard … Public Health will no longer be listing individual deaths by age and gender in our News Release. Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the dashboard. Be sure to click the button to filter by “positive results only” to see age and gender of deaths.

One week ago, the King County numbers were 562 confirmed cases, 56 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: 2,580 confirmed cases, 132 deaths; other state stats here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them – nation by nation – here.

NEW SHELTERS, INCLUDING ONE IN WEST SEATTLE: Also from King County this afternoon – this announcement of what they’re doing to reduce crowding in shelters. They’re adding temporary shelter spaces at five more sites, including the city’s Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle), where there will be room for 50 people. We’ll be following up tomorrow to find out how people will get there/be referred there.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS REACHES DEAL WITH TEACHERS’ UNION: SPS announced that the district “and the Seattle Education Association have collaboratively developed a Memorandum of Agreement to address work issues that have emerged as a result of school closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.” As part of the deal:

• Educators will deliver educational services to our students to the greatest degree reasonably possible. This will include considering how to satisfy graduation requirements and ensure equity in the delivery of services. • This may also include identifying solutions for online or paper-packet supplemental learning materials, portfolio-based assessments, or providing “office hours” for students. • Educators will be asked to provide graduating seniors the content they need to meet their graduation requirements and to support their post-secondary transition. • School make-up shall be limited to those days required by law. Additional information will be provided once the extent of the school closure is clear. • Evaluations will still be completed. Specific guidance on evaluations will come in a separate, and more detailed memo from HR.

Read the entire announcement here (PDF).

WHERE NOT TO PARK AT PARKS: We got the closures clarified today, with some potential good news if you’re looking to go boating.

REMINDER – ‘STAY HOME’ ORDER NOW IN EFFECT: Still not sure exactly what’s allowed and what’s not? Read it here in PDF, or below:

It’s in effect through April 6th – but the governor can decide to extend it.

