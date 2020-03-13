UPDATE: West Seattle Farmers’ Market announces closure, but then says ‘stay tuned for a corrected announcement’

(WSB photo, 3/8/20 West Seattle Farmers’ Market)

ORIGINAL 2:42 PM REPORT: Just in from the nonprofit that manages the West Seattle Farmers’ Market and others, a cancellation notice but with word that they’re working on other ways to get fresh food to shoppers:

For 26 years, the Neighborhood Farmers Market has provided the link between hundreds of Washington farmers and food producers and you, our neighborhood shoppers. And that is what we will continue to do as we explore safe options to connect you with local food.

Yesterday evening, the Mayor’s Office notified us that all neighborhood farmers markets in the City of Seattle will be suspended through April 13 in an imperative attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. We are complying, and with support from the city and our stakeholders it is our goal to welcome you all safely back into the markets as soon as possible.

I want to assure you that our staff, board, and community partners are working around the clock to ensure the Neighborhood Farmers Markets leads an effort to find creative solutions during this time – especially our farmers, food producers, and shoppers who rely on the markets and programs like Fresh Bucks for access to healthy food.

You can do two things to help local growers:

First, if you are interested in deliveries or pick-ups at neighborhood drop points from our over 200 market farmers and vendors, we want to know! As we explore all options to support our local farms and feed the community, you are an essential part of the solution. Fill out the interest form here.

Second, please donate to the Good Farmer Fund. Since 2008, this fund has provided over $250,000 in relief to small farms, who operate on slim margins and face high degrees of uncertainty even during the best of times. We need to replenish the fund and explore alternate funding in order to keep these small businesses in business during this time. Donate today.

In the coming weeks, we will be in regular touch to keep you informed about how COVID-19 is impacting our markets, organization, neighborhood food supply, and the farmers and food producers who make up a thriving local food economy that is now under threat. Our goal is to ensure that farmers markets and vendors survive this unforeseen disruption in their businesses and are able to continue to bring healthy food and vitality into Seattle neighborhoods.

There is work to do, and in the spirit of community, our interconnectedness, and feeding neighbors during good times and bad, you are all needed.