CORONAVIRUS; Monday 3/23 roundup

As of Wednesday, we’re all under a “stay-home order” statewide for at least two weeks. It tops tonight’s quick recap of the day’s developments:

‘STAY-HOME’ ORDER: Gov. Inslee, in a 5:30 pm address (WSB coverage here), took pains to say it wasn’t a “shelter-in-place” order. The three main points:

Require every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity. Ban all gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes. Close all businesses except essential businesses.

So what IS an “essential business,” you ask? Here’s the list. And as for activities – going out for a walk or a run is “essential,” he stressed, but stay with members of your own household; the “stay-home order” does NOT mean you can’t leave your home, but the more time you spend there, the governor says, the safer you and others are.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From today’s Seattle-King County Public Health news release:

Public Health—Seattle & King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/22/20. 1170 confirmed cases (up 130 from yesterday)

87 confirmed deaths (up 12 from yesterday)

These additional deaths include: A woman in his 70s, who died on 3/21

A man in his 70s, who died on 3/21 at EvergreenHealth

A man in his 80s who died on 3/22 at EvergreenHealth

A man in his 80s, who died on 3/22 at Swedish Issaquah

A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/22

A woman in her 90s. who died on 3/22

A man in his 70s, who died on 3/22

A woman in her 90s, who died on 3/22

A woman in her 60s, who died on 3/22 at Swedish Cherry Hill

A man in his 60s, who died on 3/21 at Swedish Cherry Hill

A man in his 60s who died on 3/22 at University of Washington Medical Center

A man in his 60s who died on 3/22 at Virginia Mason Of the 87 deaths reported, 37 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.

One week ago today, King County had 488 cases and 43 deaths.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

BOEING SUSPENDS PRODUCTION: Hours before the governor’s order, Boeing announced all Puget Sound production would be suspended for two weeks starting Wednesday; workers will be paid.

CONFUSED ABOUT PARKS? The city has a list of what’s open/what’s closed. Meantime, crews keep making the rounds:

Randy sent that photo (thank you!) of a crew picking up the stray toys at little-kid favorite Ercolini Park.

POSTAL DISTANCING: We share a letter carrier’s plea.

SOCIAL DISTANCING: We also shared what a reader came up with to ensure she’s far enough away.

MOTIVATIONAL ART: Thanks to Sheri for tonight’s parting pic:

