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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on 35th

April 26, 2026 9:52 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

9:52 PM: After 911 got a call from a driver who reported another driver shooting at her in a “road-rage incident,” police have found “casings all over” the 35th SW and SW Morgan vicinity. No report of injuries; the victim said the shooter was in a ‘white BMW SUV.” Police closed Morgan between 34th and 35th while investigating and collecting evidence.

10:09 PM: Our crew at the 35th/Morgan scene estimates at least 15-20 markers on the ground and notes that the highest number they’ve seen on a marker is 24. Adding photos.

Meantime, over radio, police say the shooting started further south on 35th, between Trenton and Elmgrove.

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1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on 35th"

  • DW April 26, 2026 (10:05 pm)
    Reply

    I heard a short burst from a few blocks away, maybe 5-8 pops, and then a much longer burst. Scary stuff.  

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