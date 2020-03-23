SOCIAL DISTANCING: ‘Spatially challenged’ West Seattle resident’s solution

From the WSB inbox, this photo and message from a West Seattleitei:

Dear Neighbors,

You might see me out and about with my “Six-Foot Pole” and I wanted you to know, it’s not you, it’s me! I have always been terrible at estimating distances. Plus, I am such an extrovert and people person that it feels ridiculous to me to have the proper distance that keeps our community safe. So I made myself a reminder:

I made it as bright, friendly, and visible as my available materials allowed. It is bamboo, so it’s light an easy to carry. I don’t want my terrible space-estimate issues to intimidate you! However, I do want to be doing my very best to be six feet away. Perhaps I will see fellow spatially challenged neighbors trying out a “Six-Foot Pole” of their own as we maneuver this crisis, and we can wave or chat from an accurately measured, safe distance. Thank you!

Stay safe and healthy,

A Neighbor