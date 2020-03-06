Cancellations, postponements, changes? Please let us know!

We start today with a reminder that we have an ongoing list of local changes, cancellations, and postponements – see it here. We’re updating it as fast as we can, and marking pre-existing calendar events; also, at this point, before we publish a daily highlight list, we are doing our best to verify what IS still happening. Best way to get us updates – as with everything – is via email (westseattleblog@gmail.com) or via our hotline (text/voice 206-293-6302) – thank you!