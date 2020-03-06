West Seattle, Washington

06 Friday

41℉

Cancellations, postponements, changes? Please let us know!

March 6, 2020 10:40 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS miscellaneous

We start today with a reminder that we have an ongoing list of local changes, cancellations, and postponements – see it here. We’re updating it as fast as we can, and marking pre-existing calendar events; also, at this point, before we publish a daily highlight list, we are doing our best to verify what IS still happening. Best way to get us updates – as with everything – is via email (westseattleblog@gmail.com) or via our hotline (text/voice 206-293-6302) – thank you!

Share This

2 Replies to "Cancellations, postponements, changes? Please let us know!"

  • SuperAwesome March 6, 2020 (10:53 am)
    Reply

    The Women’s March is cancelled for Sunday 3/8. Taste Washington is cancelled which was scheduled for the weekend of 21st and 22nd. 

    • WSB March 6, 2020 (10:55 am)
      Reply

      At this point we’re focusing on local events (etc. – meetings, services, classes, any sort of gathering) but will add major regional ones like the March *if* we get direct word. Thank you! – TR

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.