BUSINESS UPDATE: West Seattle Nursery closes

West Seattle Nursery – the only business of its kind on the peninsula – has decided to close, though it wasn’t required to. Thanks to Marie and Nicole from WSN for sharing their message to customers:

We have made the difficult decision to close West Seattle Nursery until Thursday, April 9th. However, any curbside pick-up or delivery orders (that were) received by 5 pm today (Sunday, March 29th) will be fulfilled over the next few days.

We need to do our part to fight this thing and to not invite our customers to take unnecessary chances during this critical period.

The nursery may be closed, but we can’t wait to see you again and get back to gardening together.

Thank you so much for your patience, loyalty, and love!

​

Take care and stay safe.

The West Seattle Nursery Team