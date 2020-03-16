ANOTHER MEAL OPTION: What Dream Dinners-West Seattle is offering

Maybe you’d like to cook in your own kitchen but you’re not into frozen food or DIY. So here’s another option – from Meghan at longtime WSB sponsor Dream Dinners-West Seattle:

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have discontinued meal assembly sessions (where customers come in at an appointed time and assemble their own meals) and have shifted entirely to our “Made for You” service where our staff preps the meals for guests to take home and prepare. We are waiving the standard fee for that service through the month of April. We are also offering our customers a curbside pick-up option for the rest of March and for April.

Although we are not a restaurant, we do provide meal solutions for our community and would love to get the word out that we are open and here to help. Customers can order six large-sized meals (feed 4-6 per meal) or twelve medium-sized meals (feed 2-3 per meal) or a combination thereof to provide a month’s worth of “homemade, made easy” meals. We also have side dishes that can be added on to an order. More details are on our website or customers can call our store at 206-938-5999.