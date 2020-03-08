8 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights for the rest of your Wednesday (see the full list on our calendar):

BABY STORY TIME: 11:30 am at High Point Library. Infants up to 12 months, and their parents/caregivers, welcome. (3411 SW Raymond)

HOT TOPICS FOR SENIORS: Noon discussion at Southwest Library. Geared toward 55+, but all are welcome. (9010 35th SW)

FREE TAX HELP: 5-9 pm at West Seattle Food Bank, volunteers are ready to help you. (35th/Morgan)

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS: Long-planned – but timely – city-sponsored event, 6 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library: “This presentation provides an overview of the hazards that can impact Seattle, and steps that individuals and families can take to become more prepared to deal with them.” Free. (2306 42nd SW)

DANCE TIME WITH LAUREN PETRIE: 6-8 pm, live music and dancing at the Senior Center of West Seattle. Admssion-fee info here. No-host bar available. (4217 SW Oregon)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle. See the agenda here. (4217 SW Oregon)

JIM PAGE: Live music, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages. (5612 California SW)

NOWSTERDAY: Live music, 9 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

SOMETHING FOR THE CALENDAR? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!