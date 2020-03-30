35TH/ALASKA/AVALON PROJECT: Paving milestone

(WSB photo, early March)

SDOT says it’s reached another milestone on the repaving-and-more 35th/Alaska/Avalon project. Here’s the update:

We have wrapped up concrete road paving on SW Alaska St! We anticipate opening SW Snoqualmie St in April. We anticipate completing grinding and final paving of SW Avalon Way between 35th Ave SW and Fauntleroy Way SW the week of April 6. When we pave, SW Avalon Way from 35th Ave SW to Fauntleroy Way SW will be closed to traffic from 7 PM to 7 AM. Work is weather dependent and subject to change

During grinding and nighttime paving the week of April 6, please expect:

Crews will grind the road down first to prepare the road for an even repaving. This may happen during typical day time work hours. Driveways will be temporarily impacted as equipment moves along the pavement

Paving will take place after grinding and at night. Work will cause vibrations and the smell of tar.

Paving work hours from 7 PM – 7 AM. Crews have a temporary noise variance to do night work.

Paving will take approximately one shift to complete.

Anticipate driveway access to be impacted for a minimum of 1night. We will let property owners know which night to expect this work, when confirmed, and emergency access will always be maintained.

Fresh pavement is hot, oily, and extremely sticky. Please keep off new pavement if you are walking, especially with dogs, as the oil and pavement can harm their feet and be difficult to remove from fur.

Crews will open driveways as they are safe for people walking and driving

As a reminder, for the safety of our crews and your fellow residents, please follow posted detour routes and do not disturb traffic control. We anticipate laying down final striping in April, weather depending.

What to expect this week and next week:

35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St: We have restricted left turns onto SW Alaska St from northbound 35th Ave SW. We anticipate lifting this closure in the coming weeks. Next week we will be installing push buttons for pedestrian crossings, and working on ADA curb ramps at 35th Ave SW and SW Alaska St.

Zone F (SW Alaska St from 35th Ave SW to 36th Ave SW): Next week we anticipate working at the intersection of 36th Ave SW and SW Alaska St on curb ramps and sidewalks.