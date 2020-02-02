YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Little League extends registration deadline

Extra time if you’re thinking of registering someone for West Seattle Little League – the deadline is now extended to February 14th:

West Seattle Little League offers baseball fun for girls & boys from ages 4-12, with special rookie teams for 8-year-olds! The season runs from March – June and includes fun activities like the jamboree and end of the year picnic. Interested to know more details? Check out westseattlelittleleague.com to find information about boundaries and league age. You can also email info@westseattlelittleleague.com with any questions including scholarship information. Look forward to seeing you on the field.