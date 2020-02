(WSB photos)

The Southwest Lacrosse Titans (WSB sponsor) have begun preseason practices! We stopped by as practice kicked off at Delridge Playfield under the lights Tuesday night.

The Titans tell us that registration is still open, and: “The biggest need is players for the K-2 and girls 3/4 (3rd and 4th grade) teams.” Questions? Lots of info on the Southwest Lacross website, even an FAQ page!