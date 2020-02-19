TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Wednesday watch

(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

7:25 AM: Good morning! We just checked around – no incidents/alerts reported in our area right now. Looking ahead:

NEW TRANSIT PATHWAY STARTING SATURDAY: The new pathway into downtown for most West Seattle bus routes opens Saturday, as announced earlier this month. See the official service advisory here (PDF). We’re going downtown for a media briefing today and will take along any lingering questions.

1ST AVENUE S. BRIDGE CLOSURES: Friday and Saturday nights, the northbound 1st Avenue S. Bridge is scheduled to close, 9 pm-8 am, Friday into Saturday and Saturday into Sunday.