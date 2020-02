(SDOT MAP with travel times/ Is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE/ West Seattle-relevant traffic cams HERE)

6:56 AM: Good morning! No incidents/alerts so far. Reminders:

CLOSURES AHEAD: Friday night/Saturday morning, 10 pm-8 am, the southbound Highway 99 Tunnel will be closed for maintenance. Also overnight Friday into Saturday, 9 pm-8 am, and again Saturday night-Sunday morning, 9 pm-8 am, the southbound 1st Ave. S. Bridge will be closed.