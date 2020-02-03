UPDATE: California/Lander crash

7:20 PM: If you’re headed out, avoid the California/Lander intersection for a while. It’s at least partly blocked by the response to a crash. At least one person is hurt – a medic unit’s been called in to take someone to the hospital. We’re on our way to find out more.

7:46 PM: Added a photo. Police say the driver of the silver car hit the white truck, which was parked. The truck’s owner told us he was across the street when he heard it happen. The silver car’s driver is being taken to the hospital and police say they’re investigating him for possible DUI. NB California is blocked from the WSHS entrance north to Lander until this scene is cleared.

8:21 PM: Per scanner, the road has reopened.