Today’s calendar highlights plus a #TurkeyTuesday pic

Thanks to Emily for photographing The West Seattle Turkey last weekend – we saved the pic for an encore of #TurkeyTuesday. Meantime, here’s what’s up for the rest of this snow-sprinkled day:

HOMEWORK HELP: Students K-12 are welcome to drop by High Point Library 4-7:30 pm to talk with volunteers ready to offer encouragement and support. (3411 SW Raymond)

BE READY! 5:30-7:30 pm, the city Office of Emergency Management offers a free workshop, described here, at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

SPERRY HUNT: Singer-songwriter performs 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor). No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: Prospective families are invited to visit Highland Park Elementary 6:30-7:30 pm. (1012 SW Trenton)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: Monthly meeting, 6:30 pm at Neighborhood House High Point. Announced agenda topics:

1. What are good small projects for 2020 Y”our Voice Your Choice” funding for streets and parks? 2. What could we tell SDOT and SPR to help them improve the YVYC process to achieve the City’s goals of more equitable and broad participation?

All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)