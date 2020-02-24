SUMMER PLAYGROUND PROGRAM: 3 West Seattle sites. Now – the search for providers

Even before winter’s end (three and a half weeks!), it’s time to plan for summer. The city’s Summer Playground Program will include three West Seattle parks this year, and an announcement today opens the search for program providers:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is seeking individuals, groups, or organizations to provide culturally relevant, safe, active and reliable programs to the community through the Summer Playground Program. The focus of the Summer Playground Program is to provide free healthy meals, as well as fun, innovative and active programs at park sites across Seattle that will have a positive impact on the children, families, and communities of Seattle. The Summer Playground Program will run from July 6 to August 21, 2020.

The Summer Playground Expanded Recreation Program Request for Proposals (RFP) is targeted to the following SPR locations: Beacon Hill Playground, Brighton Playfield, Judkins Park and Playfield, Madrona Playground, Othello Playground, Pratt Park, Powell Barnett Park, Lakewood Playground, E.C. Hughes Playground, Highland Park, Roxhill Park, Georgetown Playfield, Little Brook Park, and Greenwood Park.

Summer Playground Expanded Recreation RFP applications can be completed and submitted at seattlepark.gosmart.org. Applications are due by Tuesday, March 31, 2020 by 11:59 p.m.