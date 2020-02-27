PHOTOS: Chief Sealth IHS celebrates winter athletic achievements, including new state champion

A highlight from last night’s winter-sports banquet at Chief Sealth International High School – a banner presentation for new state champion wrestler Jahvius Leui, above with his family. The banner will be hung in the Chief Sealth gym. The banquet also featured presentations of the winter Seahawk Awards, celebrating attitude, effort, work ethic, and being a “total team player.” The students who were there to accept their plaques from their respective coaches included Owen Murray for boys’ wrestling:

Hazel Dahlquist for girls’ wrestling:

Benson Chou, boys’ swimming:

Aili Conley, gymnastics:

Toan Huynh, boys’ basketball:

Hailey Merryweather, girls’ basketball:

Thanks to Chief Sealth IHS for inviting us to cover the event – got something cool coming up at YOUR school? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!