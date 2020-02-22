CONGRATULATIONS! Jahvius Leui of Chief Sealth IHS wins state wrestling championship

Big news, sent (along with the photo) by Nicole Sipila of the Chief Sealth International High School PTSA: “Congratulations to Jahvius Leui – he just won the 3A State Championship in Wrestling at 285!!! JJ becomes the first State Champion in wrestling in Chief Sealth history!!” We checked the results from the tournament, held at the Tacoma Dome, and noted that Jahvius is the only Seattle Public Schools athlete to win a championship at the tournament.