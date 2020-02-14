How about a date night on Leap Day? Here’s who can help with child care

You probably have Valentine’s Day handled by now. How about a date night on Leap Day (Saturday, February 29th, just two weeks away)? The West Seattle High School Class of 2020 has an offer for you:

On February 29, 2020 the West Seattle High School Senior class ASB will be hosting our ‘Parents Night Out’ fundraiser, to raise money for our senior class and 2020 prom.

We’re offering child care for children ages 3+. This includes dinner (pizza), healthy snacks, drinks, activities, and a movie.

The event will be held on February 29, 2020 from 5:00-10:30 pm at West Seattle High School, 3000 California Ave SW. Parents should drop their kids off at the historical entrance on the (north) side of the building or follow our signs.

Pricing will be $40 for one child, $35 sibling discount per child, or with a donation of 2 cans of food for the West Seattle Food Bank.