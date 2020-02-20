HEALTH: Seattle Parks steps up cleaning frequency ‘to prevent the spread of viruses’

With so many Seattle Parks facilities and properties in West Seattle, this announcement might be of interest:

As a best practice to prevent the spread of viruses during this cold and flu season, and in response to general concerns over Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is increasing custodial cleaning efforts at our facilities, including community centers and pools.

SPR is implementing these measures to support basic good cleaning and hygiene care at our high-traffic public facilities, and not in response to a specific exposure risk.

In addition to our already-established custodial routines, we will be implementing the following measures:

SPR will install Hand Sanitizing stations in lobby areas at our public facilities

SPR will increase the number of times that the following high-traffic areas are sanitized, with custodians sanitizing these areas three times during their shift:

-Bathroom countertops, stall handles, and flushing devices

-Entry/exit door handles and surrounding areas

-Lobby desk tops