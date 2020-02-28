West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Where to find Girl Scout Cookies in West Seattle

February 28, 2020 5:31 pm
As noted in our daily highlights, this is Day One of this year’s Girl Scout Cookie sales. And the return of the rain is NOT getting in the way:

Thanks to @patrickgerding for tweeting that photo from Seacrest, where Troop 44428 is selling cookies right now. Meantime, while out on errands, we found Troop 41196 at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) – Mira and Margaret were by the south door:

Many other locations – use the lookup to find locations and times. New cookie this year, if you haven’t heard – Lemon-Ups have joined the lineup. This year’s cookie sales continue through March 15th.

2 Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Where to find Girl Scout Cookies in West Seattle"

  • waikikigirl February 28, 2020 (5:45 pm)
    Hubbie just brought a box home…geez what’s a girl supposed to do when trying to lose weight! :>)

    • WSB February 28, 2020 (5:52 pm)
      All things in moderation! Just have two cookies and hide the box!

