HAPPENING NOW: Where to find Girl Scout Cookies in West Seattle

As noted in our daily highlights, this is Day One of this year’s Girl Scout Cookie sales. And the return of the rain is NOT getting in the way:

Thanks to @patrickgerding for tweeting that photo from Seacrest, where Troop 44428 is selling cookies right now. Meantime, while out on errands, we found Troop 41196 at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) – Mira and Margaret were by the south door:

Many other locations – use the lookup to find locations and times. New cookie this year, if you haven’t heard – Lemon-Ups have joined the lineup. This year’s cookie sales continue through March 15th.