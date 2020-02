3:32 PM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is arriving at the Delridge/Andover strip mall – home to Delridge Deli Mart, Subway, Uptown Espresso among other businesses – after dispatchers told them a caller reported “black smoke” from the building. First arrivals aren’t seeing it, though, so the response is downsizing.

3:37 PM: Apparently a complete false alarm – the call is now fully closed.