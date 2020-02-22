DEVELOPMENT: Another teardown-to-townhouses plan on Delridge

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

That 1951-built house at 7726 Delridge Way SW [map] is the latest with an early-stage teardown-to-townhouses plan. City online files show a site plan just filed this week for demolishing the house and replacing it with six townhouse units in two buildings – one with four units facing Delridge, one with two units on the alley behind. The number of planned parking spaces is not yet specified. The 9,500-square-foot site is zoned Lowrise 1 and is across Delridge from the sprawling Lighthouse Apartments complex.