CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School girls’ bowling team competes @ state – in first year!

Thanks to Bri’Anna for the photos and report:

Congratulations to the West Seattle High School girls bowling team! With an undefeated inaugural season, the ladies won Metros, districts, and multiple individual conference awards.

They concluded their season with a trip to the WIAA State 3A Girls Bowling Tournament at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place Friday and Saturday. The team bowled six regular games on Friday. Their individual scores were also applied to the singles competition. Senior Evan Smith earned 12th place in the singles event, and freshman Jasmine Bachmeier-Emswiler knocked down an impressive 1000+ pins over 6 games for a top 25 finish.

The tournament concluded with 14 baker games on Saturday. Friday’s pin total carried over to Saturday, and although they held on as long as they could, the ladies finished two pins out of 7th place. Ending their first season as the 8th best high school team in the state is something each of the bowlers is extremely proud of!

A big thank you to Coach Jeremy Marzofka for stepping up to coach, for taking the sport of bowling seriously, and for being a spectacular leader! Congratulations to all 22 girls in the program! What an impressive history-making year! GO WILDCATS!