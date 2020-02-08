8 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Sanderling, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

The weekend is in view! (And for the first time in a few days, so are distances greater than a few feet.) Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE ACUPUNCTURE: Through 3 pm, it’s “Free First Visit Friday” at Community Acupuncture Project of West Seattle. Appointment required, as explained here. (4545 44th SW)

CORNER BAR: All welcome for music, beverages, and community spirit at Highland Park Improvement Club‘s first-Friday pop-up nightlife venue, starting at 6 pm. (1116 SW Holden)

ADULT JUMP ROPE NIGHT: Join jump-rope champ Rene Bibaud for a fun workshop at West Seattle Health Club, 6:30 pm. Registration info’s in our calendar listing.

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School hosts Chief Sealth International High School tonight, girls’ varsity at 7 pm, boys’ varsity at 8:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

GUITAR GIL: Live at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

LAST WEEKEND FOR ‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: ArtsWest‘s comedy closes after Sunday. Tonight’s curtain is at 7:30 pm. Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)

THE SLAGS: 9 pm at Poggie Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4717 California SW)

FOUR BANDS: Medejin, Power Strip, 2 Libras, and Black Ends, at Parliament Tavern, 9 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)