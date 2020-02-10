10 notes for your West Seattle Saturday!

(Photo by Susan Romanenghi)

Welcome to the weekend!

NEW ROUTE FOR BUSES: Reminder that today is the start date for the Columbia Street Transit Pathway downtown – see the map in the original announcement; see the service advisory here.

POLAR PLUNGE, PLUS BEER AND FOOD TRUCKS: 8 am-4:30 pm, it’s a fundraising extravaganza for Special Olympics of Washington – 11 am-4:30 pm beer and food-truck festival, 1 pm plunge into Puget Sound. Here’s the schedule:

8:00 am: Registration open

9:00 am: Vendor booths open

10:00 am: DJs on main stage

11:00 am: Beer festival and food trucks open

12:10 pm: Awards and Costume Contest begin

1:00 pm: PLUNGE!

4:00 pm: Last call for beer

4:30 pm: Beer and food festival closes

Registration info here, along with brewery and food-truck lists! It’s all happening by the Alki Bathhouse. (2701 Alki SW)

RAINWISE FEST: 10 am-noon at Highland Park Improvement Club:

Come to this hands-on event to learn about rain gardens and stormwater management, meet neighbors who love their cisterns and rain gardens, and talk with contractors who are ready for new clients. See how cisterns, rain gardens and permeable paving at HPIC manages rainwater runoff from their property. Learn the basics for rain garden and cistern care at a hands-on maintenance workshop. Open to the public. Refreshments available.

(1116 SW Holden)

FREE TAX HELP: 10 am-4:30 pm at Southwest Library, just drop in – here’s how it works! (9010 35th SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Head to Alki to visit the home of West Seattle’s history! Open noon-4 pm today. (61st SW/SW Stevens)

TIN DOG BREWING ANNIVERSARY: 2-8 pm party celebrating its 6th anniversary and a new identity, explained here. (309 S. Cloverdale)

‘GAME NIGHT’: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 4-7 pm, it’s “Game Night with The Missing Piece” – the owners of the upcoming game venue will be there for a playful preview. All welcome. (6040 California SW)

(Friday sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

AT C & P COFFEE: Live music! Guitarist/composer Damon Buxton, 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)

AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: Xavier Lecouturier live, 7-10 pm. Cover and show info here. (2808 Alki SW)

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music! Skularoid Presents: Primary Pulse with Oceans Fade & Fragile Weapons. 8 pm. $8 cover. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

