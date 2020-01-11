West Seattle scene: Girl Scouts earn their jewelry badge

Small independent local businesses serve their community in ways beyond simply offering goods and services, and here’s one: Diana Palmer sent the photo taken earlier this week at Menashe and Sons Jewelers (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, explaining that the Girl Scouts are Lafayette Elementary students, “led by 5th graders Payton Palmer and Gwen Tomlinson, earning their ‘jewelry badge’ Being handed out by store owner Jack Menashe.” She says he answered their questions, and “sent them home with a goodie bag including their very own real garnet,” explaining that it’s January’s birthstone. (P.S. We were curious so we looked it up – here’s a chart of Girl Scout badges/awards.)
