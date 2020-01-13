WEATHER/TRANSIT/TRAFFIC/MORE: West Seattle info for Monday am

West Seattle, Washington

(MONDAY SCHOOL INFO: Changes are ALL LISTED HERE)

5 AM: The few hours of snowfall we got overnight was heaviest in Alki/Admiral (as shown here); further south, some (like here in Upper Fauntleroy) got just a dusting. So effects vary widely. Here are our infolinks:

SCHOOL CHANGES: Listed here, including Seattle Public Schools‘ 2-hour delay
METRO CHANGES: None in our area right now, but here’s the systemwide list
SDOT WINTER WEATHER MAP: See treated/plowed streets here
SDOT TRAVELERS’ MAP: The map we regularly feature
OUR TRAFFIC CAMS PAGE: Cameras particularly relevant to WS and vicinity
FORECAST INFO: National Weather Service topline – advisory until 8 am

Got info? Text/call 206-293-6302. More updates throughout the morning.

