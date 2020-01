(Photo by James Bratsanos)

As of the top of the hour, no snow sightings in West Seattle – mostly overcast, upper 30s. But as the photos show, the clouds that have dropped snow on points north of the city were visible from here before nightfall:

(Photo by Trileigh Tucker)

Both the National Weather Service (see this tweet) and weather analyst Cliff Mass (see his update) say the convergence zone is “sliding south.” The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 am, and we’ll be on watch through the night.