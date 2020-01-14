TUESDAY SCHOOL CHANGES: Delayed start again for Seattle Public Schools, and other announcements

UPDATED 5:29 AM: Here’s what we have for Tuesday school changes so far:
SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: 2 hours late, transportation on snow routes, no AM preschool.
SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: 10 am start.
VASHON ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2.5 hours late.
FAUNTLEROY CHILDREN’S CENTER: 2 hours late
HOPE LUTHERAN: 2 hour late start, no morning extended care, no morning-only preschool
EXPLORER WEST MS: 10 am start
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE: 2 hours late, zero-period Spanish and morning EDC canceled
HOLY ROSARY: 2 hours late, no morning BASE, no AM preschool
HOLY FAMILY: 2 hours late (school starts 10 am, BASS starts 9 am)
We’ll continue adding as we get announcements – 206-293-6302, text or voice – thanks!
