TUESDAY SCHOOL CHANGES: Delayed start again for Seattle Public Schools, and other announcements

January 14, 2020 4:01 am
UPDATED 5:29 AM: Here’s what we have for Tuesday school changes so far:

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: 2 hours late, transportation on snow routes, no AM preschool.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: 10 am start.

VASHON ISLAND SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2.5 hours late.

FAUNTLEROY CHILDREN’S CENTER: 2 hours late

HOPE LUTHERAN: 2 hour late start, no morning extended care, no morning-only preschool

EXPLORER WEST MS: 10 am start

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE: 2 hours late, zero-period Spanish and morning EDC canceled

HOLY ROSARY: 2 hours late, no morning BASE, no AM preschool

HOLY FAMILY: 2 hours late (school starts 10 am, BASS starts 9 am)

We’ll continue adding as we get announcements – 206-293-6302, text or voice – thanks!

  • Yma January 14, 2020 (5:21 am)
    So – can anyone advise me how to update Seattle Public Schools so they DON’T call the home phone at 5am?

