TRASH/RECYCLING UPDATE: 1-day delay continues

(WSB photo, Tuesday customers getting Wednesday pickup in Fauntleroy)

Update from Seattle Public Utilities:

Due to winter weather, residential garbage, recycling, and food/yard waste collections will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week. Solid waste contractors will run full operations today, picking up Tuesday customers.

Tuesday customers will be serviced today, Wednesday, with Wednesday customers serviced on Thursday, Thursday customers on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday.

Monday customers who have carts out should bring their carts in and can set out double next week at no additional charge.

If your collection was missed on your adjusted set out day, please bring your carts in and you can set out double next week at no additional charge.