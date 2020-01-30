New year, new leadership @ West Seattle Chamber of Commerce’

(WSB photo)

At the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce‘s first lunch meeting of the new year, new leadership was announced for the board and its committees. Abby Fisher of White Center Glass (above right) is the Chamber’s new board chair, taking over from attorney Lauren Burgon (above left). Also of note, local restaurateurs Dan Austin (Peel & Press) and Dave Montoure (West 5) will be leading the Government Affairs committee, and they’re promising to raise its profile and to keep members briefed monthly on city, county, and state issues of business interest. The Chamber also is adding a new committee to interact with neighborhood groups, seeking more synergy and less replication of efforts. Chamber CEO Julia Jordan also told attendees that the organization’s focuses this year will include delivering on membership benefits.