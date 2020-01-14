NEIGHBORHOOD MEETINGS: Admiral NA postponed; Delridge District Council canceled

As we head into midweek, it’s usually the busy time for community meetings, but we have word this afternoon of two changes due to the potential for snow tonight:

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: The every-other-month meeting scheduled for tonight is postponed, according to ANA president David Hancock. No new date yet – we’ll publish a revised announcement when that happens.

DELRIDGE DISTRICT COUNCIL: This meeting planned for Wednesday night is canceled, according to chair Mat McBride, to avoid the possible need for a last-minute cancellation. Next meeting is expected to happen February 19th.