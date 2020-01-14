West Seattle, Washington

15 Wednesday

NEIGHBORHOOD MEETINGS: Admiral NA postponed; Delridge District Council canceled

January 14, 2020 3:19 pm
As we head into midweek, it’s usually the busy time for community meetings, but we have word this afternoon of two changes due to the potential for snow tonight:

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: The every-other-month meeting scheduled for tonight is postponed, according to ANA president David Hancock. No new date yet – we’ll publish a revised announcement when that happens.

DELRIDGE DISTRICT COUNCIL: This meeting planned for Wednesday night is canceled, according to chair Mat McBride, to avoid the possible need for a last-minute cancellation. Next meeting is expected to happen February 19th.

  • M January 14, 2020 (3:28 pm)
    I thought WSB had previously reported that McBride was stepping away from Delridge District Council due to low attendance?

    • WSB January 14, 2020 (4:05 pm)
      Yes, he was, but now, he’s not, as mentioned in our coverage of D1CN’s meeting last week; though the Southwest District Council disbanded, the DNDC has not yet – what Mat said last fall was that it would be on “hiatus” TFN. I think new participation would still be quite welcome.

