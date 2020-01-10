Here’s how the District 1 Community Network started 2020

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

“We made it to a new decade,” declared David Hancock, opening this week’s meeting of the District 1 Community Network.

He’s the president of the Admiral Neighborhood Association and served as this meeting’s facilitator – D1CN rotates who leads each meeting. The group is a relatively new coalition of reps from groups and organizations throughout West Seattle and South Park, open to unaffiliated community members too; more than two dozen people showed up for this meeting, held at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center.

Participants were asked, in around-the-table intros, to mention a New Year’s goal. Hancock started with “Increase participation to bring in more voices.” D1CN is working on that, as evidenced by two agenda items:

WEBSITE: They’ll launch it soon at d1cn.org, with basic information about meetings and mission, so at least for starters, information can be found and linked elsewhere, including social media. Amanda Sawyer from the Junction Neighborhood Organization took this one on and showed a quick preview.

COMMUNITY SURVEY: Though some additional responses were received since the last meeting, the respondents’ priorities for the group haven’t changed, so that’s how D1CN will guide its work. These are the top 4:

Advocate for accountability in Seattle and King County governments Identify and track key issues to gain desired community outcomes Educate residents on issues affecting city services and land use Support and increase the influence of community-based and nonprofit organizations working on behalf of our community

TRANSPORTATION ELECTRIFICATION: Two Seattle City Light reps came to D1CN for a presentation about this. They’re putting together a draft plan to figure out incentives and other ways to increase it. The term “transportation electrification” refers to absolutely everything in the city transportation system, commercial, private, government, transit, land and sea. The main benefit, they said, is zero carbon emissions, so they “do not contribute to our climate pollution.” Right now, transportatipn emissions equal 65 percent of the city’s emissions.

They also noted: Annual operating savings is 50 percent from the cost of operating a gas-powered vehicle. Overall, with some of the cheapest electricity prices in the country, using more of it can keep rates low. So, SCL is working on developing programs to promote this, including “reliable and affordable charging.” They started with a strategy report, continued through a racial-equity analysis, and now are talking to community leaders. Next up, drafting a strategic plan, getting City Council approval (expected in the second quarter of this year), and then working with community groups to develop programs.

Besides just drumming on the environmental benefits, they want to “reduce barriers and increase equitable access to electric vehicles” as well as “ensure a reliable, efficient, resilient grid.” They realize they’re facing a lot of misinformation as well as lack of awareness. They don’t just want to have gas-powered cars traded in for electric-powered cars, but also to increase access to public transportation. In that area, they’re helping Metro electrify their fleet by 2030, helping WSF get Colman Dock ready for hybrid-electric ferries, working with the Port of Seattle on shore-power capability for Terminal 5, and installing charging stations like the one that’s coming to The Junction.

You’ll hear more about this in the year ahead, but if you have thoughts in the meantime – SCL_CommOutreach@seattle.gov

Issues of interest:

AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Very little is being built in our area, Cindi Barker learned from Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s office. This is a topic D1CN will dive deeper into – trying to find out why there’s no housing nonprofit building here. They’ll schedule it for a future meeting.

INDUSTRIAL AND MARITIME LANDS: D1CN voted to tell the city it believes the Duwamish Tribe should have a seat on this new city commission.

DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOODS GRANTS: There are $5,000 and $50,000 grants for which you can apply – the first is ongoing, through October 31st; the latter has three deadlines. More info here. The Your Voice, Your Choice process will start up in about a month too.

ANNOUNCEMENTS: The Morgan Community Association‘s quarterly meeting is January 15th, 7 pm at The Kenney … JuNO will meet February 27th, with a spotlight on Sound Transit … Delridge District Council will meet, with city departments invited this year to address questions “what do you need from us?” “what can you do for us?” “what are your volunteer opportunities?” Department of Neighborhoods first up, 7 pm January 15th at Neighborhood House High Point …. Still some flower-basket sponsorships available in The Junction … The Longhouse is getting a King Conservation District grant for trail connections and having a meeting 6:30 pm Friday, January 17, to start planning.

WHAT’S NEXT: Larry Wymer is serving as administrator for D1CN. So he’ll be getting info out about the next meeting, set for February 5th.

IF YOU MISSED THIS MEETING … you missed banana bread.