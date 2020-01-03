FOLLOWUP: Sea-lion carcass towed from Constellation Park

Another update on the California sea lion found dead this past week on West Seattle’s shore – the photo and newest info are from David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network:

Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network is happy to report that the California sea lion carcass that had been on the beach at Constellation Park was successfully removed today. The carcass was towed by Mark Sears from that location over to Don Armeni Boat Ramp, where a limited necropsy was performed by Casey Mclean, Executive Director of SR3. Samples were taken for x-ray. At this point no cause of death can be confirmed.

This was a cooperative effort and Seal Sitters would like to especially thank Mark for his assistance. Also, we greatly appreciate the part played by Seattle Parks & Recreation. Parks’ staff coordinated with Mark and provided the equipment needed to move such a large, heavy animal. They will also be responsible for final disposal.