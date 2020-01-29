West Seattle, Washington

CAMP SECOND CHANCE: Next Advisory Committee meeting 1 week later than usual

January 29, 2020 9:17 pm
The Community Advisory Committee for Camp Second Chance usually meets the first Sunday afternoon of each month, but instead of this Sunday, the February meeting will be on the second Sunday: 2 pm February 9th, in the community room on the east side of Arrowhead Gardens (9220 2nd SW). If you have questions or concerns about West Seattle’s lone city-authorized tiny-house encampment, that’s the place to bring them. Our past coverage is archived here.

