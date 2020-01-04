4 for your West Seattle Friday!

(Harlequin Duck, photographed by Mark Wangerin)
Here are calendar highlights for the rest of your Friday:
LIVE AT THE PACIFIC ROOM: D’vonne Lewis Trio, 5-7 pm, and Alec Shaw with Zan Fiskum, 7-9 pm. No cover. Details of both shows are here. (2808 Alki SW)
FRANCES SMERSH ARTIST RECEPTION: 5-6 pm at The Mount, meet Frances and celebrate her art display. (4831 35th SW)
CITIZENS OF EARTH: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. No cover. All ages. (5612 California SW)
‘THE REVOLUTIONISTS’: Comedy at ArtsWest, 7:30 pm curtain. Check here for tickets. (4711 California SW)
